Norges Bank Buys Shares of 383,121 WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 383,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,000. Norges Bank owned 0.87% of WesBanco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,062,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,928,000 after buying an additional 146,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,056,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,727,000 after buying an additional 78,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 53,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) traded down 2.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 88,193 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. WesBanco had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $42.00 price objective on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $204,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,119.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Dugan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $325,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $531,436.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

