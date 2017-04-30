$363.81 Million in Sales Expected for Rice Energy Inc (RICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rice Energy Inc (NYSE:RICE) to announce sales of $363.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Rice Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335 million to $394.35 million. Rice Energy posted sales of $139.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rice Energy will report full-year sales of $363.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rice Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RICE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rice Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on shares of Rice Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Rice Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Rice Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICE. Share Andrew L. acquired a new position in Rice Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $636,230,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rice Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after buying an additional 1,373,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rice Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,747,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,997,000 after buying an additional 571,466 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rice Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,743,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rice Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after buying an additional 681,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) opened at 22.60 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.60 billion. Rice Energy has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

About Rice Energy

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

