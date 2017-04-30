$36.24 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report sales of $36.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.86 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $34.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $36.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154 million to $154.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $168.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $164.77 million to $172 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $36.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 50.98% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities upped their price target on Solar Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.40 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$36.24 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) This Quarter” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/36-24-million-in-sales-expected-for-solar-capital-ltd-slrc-this-quarter.html.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $438,158.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,118.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 43.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 902,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 273,040 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 97,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 60.3% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,010,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,725,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 89,351 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $963.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.44. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.89%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests in privately held the United States middle market companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.