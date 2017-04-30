Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to announce $35.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.54 million and the highest is $35.42 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $27.5 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $35.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.21 million to $161 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $175.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $144.8 million to $198 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/35-11-million-in-sales-expected-for-rexford-industrial-realty-inc-rexr-this-quarter.html.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 244,192 shares. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.78.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.