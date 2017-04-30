$33.01 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report $33.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment Corp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.2 million and the lowest is $29.86 million. PennantPark Investment Corp. posted sales of $39.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will report full-year sales of $33.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.38 million to $138 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $136.92 million to $147 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment Corp..

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business earned $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.34 million. PennantPark Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 51.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) traded up 0.38% on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,842 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. PennantPark Investment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

PennantPark Investment Corp. Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

