$323.78 Million in Sales Expected for TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce sales of $323.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TeleTech Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.78 million and the lowest is $321.1 million. TeleTech Holdings posted sales of $312.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TeleTech Holdings will report full-year sales of $323.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.5 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TeleTech Holdings.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company earned $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.06 million. TeleTech Holdings had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.62%. TeleTech Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TeleTech Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded TeleTech Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,955 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. TeleTech Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from TeleTech Holdings’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.41%. TeleTech Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TeleTech Holdings during the third quarter worth $339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,136,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,953,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TeleTech Holdings

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

