Instructure Inc (INST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will report $32.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.76 million to $33.01 million. Instructure reported sales of $23.3 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year sales of $32.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.01 million to $150.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $195.98 million per share, with estimates ranging from $190.3 million to $201.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 208.06% and a negative net margin of 48.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INST. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) traded down 0.83% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 102,301 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $684.93 million. Instructure has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

In other news, major shareholder Epic Venture Fund Iv, Llc sold 417,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $9,607,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Affiliates Fund Lp Openview II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,859. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after buying an additional 333,462 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 77,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

