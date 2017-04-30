$30.17 Million in Sales Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:HMLP) will post sales of $30.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.5 million. Hoegh LNG Partners reported sales of $21.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $30.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.8 million to $141.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $115.8 million to $198.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) traded up 0.75% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 78,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $666.45 million and a PE ratio of 13.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is an increase from Hoegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 50,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,300,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,318,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

