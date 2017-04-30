$293.37 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post sales of $293.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.72 million and the lowest is $289.79 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $267.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $293.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.4 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $306 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $24.00 price objective on Surgery Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) opened at 17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $836.35 million, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

