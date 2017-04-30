$280.5 Million in Sales Expected for InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will report sales of $280.5 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.87 million and the highest is $287.8 million. InnerWorkings posted sales of $271.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full year sales of $280.5 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business earned $270.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. InnerWorkings’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wunderlich initiated coverage on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 679,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 203,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 131,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) traded down 1.21% on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 282,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $573.18 million, a PE ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.47.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

