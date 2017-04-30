$268.43 Million in Sales Expected for William Lyon Homes (WLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will post sales of $268.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.1 million. William Lyon Homes posted sales of $264.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year sales of $268.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company earned $473.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.42 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.71%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on William Lyon Homes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered William Lyon Homes from a “mkt outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,135,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,536,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,029,983.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 447,805 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in William Lyon Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 764,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) traded down 1.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,071 shares. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $702.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/268-43-million-in-sales-expected-for-william-lyon-homes-wlh-this-quarter.html.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on William Lyon Homes (WLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.