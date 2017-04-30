Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.4 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $280.4 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.3 million and the highest is $284.6 million. Wintrust Financial Corp posted sales of $260.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will report full-year sales of $280.4 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.1 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.2 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial Corp.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $261.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Wintrust Financial Corp had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $72.00 target price on Wintrust Financial Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial Corp from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) opened at 70.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Wintrust Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Crist sold 23,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,621,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Larson sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $111,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,718 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial Corp by 8.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

