$255.78 Million in Sales Expected for West Marine, Inc. (WMAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that West Marine, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMAR) will post sales of $255.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for West Marine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.15 million and the lowest is $255.4 million. West Marine posted sales of $251.6 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Marine will report full-year sales of $255.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.6 million to $712.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $726.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $719.9 million to $733.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Marine.

West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. West Marine had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company earned $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMAR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of West Marine in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Forward View lowered West Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMAR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Marine by 85.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of West Marine by 33.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Marine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Marine by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) traded up 1.20% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 92,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $274.01 million, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. West Marine has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

West Marine Company Profile

West Marine, Inc is a waterlife outfitter for cruisers, sailors, anglers and paddlesports enthusiasts. The Company offers a selection of core boating and water recreation products, primarily serving the needs of boat owners and professionals providing services to them. It services its customers through physical stores and two e-commerce Websites.

