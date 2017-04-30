$254.24 Million in Sales Expected for WPX Energy Inc (WPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to report $254.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233 million and the highest is $291.74 million. WPX Energy reported sales of $216 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year sales of $254.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.8 billion to $2.4 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.41 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 178.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

WPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded WPX Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in WPX Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded down 0.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 4,647,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.73 billion.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

