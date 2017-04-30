$25.2 Million in Sales Expected for Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) to announce $25.2 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxwell Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.5 million to $25.9 million. Maxwell Technologies posted sales of $35.2 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxwell Technologies will report full-year sales of $25.2 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120 million to $125 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.6 million per share, with estimates ranging from $131.2 million to $140 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxwell Technologies.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Maxwell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXWL. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen and Company restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXWL. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) traded down 2.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 185,531 shares. Maxwell Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $195.49 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures and markets energy storage and power delivery products for transportation, industrial, information technology and other applications and microelectronic products for space and satellite applications. The Company offers three product lines: Ultracapacitors, High-Voltage Capacitors and Radiation-Hardened Microelectronic Products.

