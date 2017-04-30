23,271 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $95.55. Exxon Mobil also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of 178% compared to the average volume of 2,210 call options.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.58%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $89.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

