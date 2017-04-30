$213.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $213.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.5 million and the highest is $223 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $233.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $213.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.4 million to $998.4 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 200,703 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $48.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
