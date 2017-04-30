$210.91 Million in Sales Expected for SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) will post $210.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.31 million and the highest is $236.5 million. SunCoke Energy Partners posted sales of $181.4 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will report full year sales of $210.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $824.6 million to $921.6 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $855.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $828.46 million to $883 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunCoke Energy Partners.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business earned $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy Partners’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXCP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,756.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 46,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $6,139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,533,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) opened at 16.30 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $753.39 million. SunCoke Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.98%.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

