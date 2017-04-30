$200.4 Million in Sales Expected for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) will announce $200.4 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ earnings. Haverty Furniture Companies posted sales of $194.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will report full-year sales of $200.4 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.3 million to $852.3 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $870.8 million per share, with estimates ranging from $865.4 million to $876.2 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haverty Furniture Companies.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.26%.

HVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,387.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $643,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 271,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 155.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 70,104 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) opened at 24.65 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

