$2.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.93 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.44. 317,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $98.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

