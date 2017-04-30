Lennar Co. (LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.12 billion. Lennar reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.7 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennar from $44.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 14.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Lennar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,294 shares. Lennar has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.
