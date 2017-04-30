1st Source Co. (SRCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.

Shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. 76,948 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.01. 1st Source has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services. It is engaged in commercial banking. 1st Source Bank (Bank), its banking subsidiary, offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients.

