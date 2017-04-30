1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 1st Constitution Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of -0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) opened at 17.90 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.31.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.45%. Equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/1st-constitution-bancorp-fccy-earning-somewhat-negative-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.