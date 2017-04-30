$170.19 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post $170.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.73 million and the lowest is $166.29 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $166.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $170.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $656.55 million to $712.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $721.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $684.3 million to $753.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 78.67%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Wood & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In other news, COO Theodore J. Klinck sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $94,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 18,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $962,054.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,141.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) opened at 50.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

