$158.77 Million in Sales Expected for DineEquity Inc (DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DineEquity Inc (NYSE:DIN) will report sales of $158.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DineEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.53 million and the highest is $159.99 million. DineEquity posted sales of $163.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DineEquity will report full year sales of $158.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.97 million to $638.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $635.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $632.31 million to $639.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DineEquity.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. DineEquity had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business earned $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DineEquity in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DineEquity in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DineEquity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of DineEquity to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of DineEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DineEquity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Rose acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.49 per share, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,140.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DineEquity by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after buying an additional 313,290 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in DineEquity by 47.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 12,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in DineEquity by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DineEquity by 2,247.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in DineEquity by 8.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) traded down 0.16% on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 270,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. DineEquity has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $88.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.55%.

DineEquity Company Profile

DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

