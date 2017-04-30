$149.9 Million in Sales Expected for Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) will report sales of $149.9 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spartan Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146 million to $156.5 million. Spartan Motors reported sales of $133.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will report full year sales of $149.9 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651 million to $656.4 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $679.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $669 million to $691.6 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spartan Motors.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business earned $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on Spartan Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,455.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Forbes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $53,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,450 shares of company stock worth $404,316. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) traded down 2.37% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 304,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/149-9-million-in-sales-expected-for-spartan-motors-inc-spar-this-quarter.html.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spartan Motors (SPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.