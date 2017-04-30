$14.7 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report sales of $14.7 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International Limited’s earnings. O2Micro International Limited reported sales of $12.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will report full-year sales of $14.7 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.6 million to $64.2 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.3 million per share, with estimates ranging from $66.4 million to $73.8 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International Limited.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. O2Micro International Limited had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business earned $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,086 shares. The stock’s market cap is $63.44 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. O2Micro International Limited has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in O2Micro International Limited by 253.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 239,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 171,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in O2Micro International Limited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in O2Micro International Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in O2Micro International Limited by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited designs, develops and markets power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. The Company’s power management products include integrated circuits (ICs) for liquid crystal display (LCD) and light emitting diode (LED) lighting; control and monitoring of battery charging and discharging; direct current (DC)/DC and alternating current (AC)/DC conversion, and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

