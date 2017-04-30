$133.16 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report sales of $133.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.13 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $127.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $133.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.97 million to $501.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $471.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $443.48 million to $497.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.68 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 22.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 203,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) opened at 18.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 43 limited and full service properties with a total of 6,344 rooms and interests in 12 limited and full service properties owned through joint venture investments with a total of 2,456 rooms.

