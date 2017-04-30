Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $282,000 in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $109,000. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 354.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 59,042 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) traded up 2.06% on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,804 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company’s market cap is $1.42 billion. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 56.50% and a negative net margin of 27,686.46%. The company earned $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that develop patient outcomes through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s in vitro diagnostic platform, the Accelerate Pheno system utilizes genotypic technology to identify (ID), infectious pathogens and phenotypic technology to conduct antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), which determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells are resistant or susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

