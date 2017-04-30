$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (CLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $130,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $700,000.00 per share, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,390.50% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. The company earned $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Celsion in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Celsion in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) traded up 0.741% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.272. 1,044,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company’s market cap is $15.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 396.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 546,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.63% of Celsion worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation is an oncology drug development company. The Company’s product candidate is ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of primary liver cancer (the OPTIMA Study) and a Phase II clinical trial for treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer (the DIGNITY Study).

