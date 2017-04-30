$12.56 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report sales of $12.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.28 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $7.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $12.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.1 million to $61.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $72.1 million to $77.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The firm earned $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMRK shares. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) opened at 15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $352.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is a positive change from Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

In related news, insider George P. Doyle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,109.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George P. Doyle acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $131,128.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,580 shares of company stock valued at $112,577 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3,684.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 520,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 507,170 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 48,075 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 119,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 56,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 798.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 112,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 100,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed to acquire, own and manage a portfolio of real property interests that it leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The Company operates through three segments.

