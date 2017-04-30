Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report $113.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly's’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.8 million to $113.45 million. Tilly's reported sales of $120.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly's will report full-year sales of $113.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.22 million to $566.5 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $564.34 million to $580.1 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly's.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Tilly's had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilly's in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tilly's from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly's presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,800. Company insiders own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly's during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Tilly's during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in Tilly's by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 84,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 68,053 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Tilly's by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Tilly's by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) traded up 1.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 255,994 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of -0.41. Tilly's has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

