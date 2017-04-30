$109.43 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $109.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.3 million and the highest is $110.3 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $98.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $109.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.4 million to $443.6 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $468.4 million per share, with estimates ranging from $444.7 million to $484.5 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm earned $104.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $122,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) traded down 3.08% on Friday, reaching $27.35. 307,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee.
