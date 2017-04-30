$103.08 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (EURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) will post $103.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav NV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.2 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.64 million. Euronav NV reported sales of $189.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav NV will report full year sales of $103.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.79 million to $575.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $528.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $450.3 million to $581.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronav NV.

Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised Euronav NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronav NV in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav NV during the third quarter worth $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav NV during the third quarter worth $137,000. Dudley & Shanley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 20.7% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 160.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) traded up 1.28% during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 358,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

