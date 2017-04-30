$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Casey's General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Casey's General Stores reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey's General Stores will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.6 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey's General Stores.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company earned $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Casey's General Stores to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Feltl & Co. lowered Casey's General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) traded down 0.95% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.07. 397,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.46. Casey's General Stores has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Casey's General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other Casey's General Stores news, Director William C. Kimball sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $217,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $239,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 8.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

