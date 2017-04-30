1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 110.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) opened at 10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.46.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business earned $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.52 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service.

