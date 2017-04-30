1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com to post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.52 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) opened at 10.75 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $12.50) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service.

