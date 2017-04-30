$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.69. Eastman Chemical Company reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastman Chemical Company.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical Company had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Instinet upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) traded down 0.97% on Tuesday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,064 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $82.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Eastman Chemical Company’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, SVP Michael Hk Chung sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $891,259.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curtis E. Espeland sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,292. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical Company by 95.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical Company by 54.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) This Quarter” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/1-74-earnings-per-share-expected-for-eastman-chemical-company-emn-this-quarter-updated.html.

Eastman Chemical Company Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.