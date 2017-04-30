$1.6 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Corp (FTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will announce sales of $1.6 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fortive Corp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Fortive Corp posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will report full year sales of $1.6 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.5 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortive Corp.

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fortive Corp in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortive Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Fortive Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,460,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,332,000 after buying an additional 263,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 253,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 150,350 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 753,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) traded up 1.51% on Thursday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,012 shares. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $64.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

About Fortive Corp

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

