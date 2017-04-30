$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orbital ATK Inc (OA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE:OA) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orbital ATK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Orbital ATK reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orbital ATK will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orbital ATK.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

OA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen and Company raised Orbital ATK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Orbital ATK in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Orbital ATK in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Orbital ATK from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.97.

Shares of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) traded down 1.22% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.31. 215,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of -0.25. Orbital ATK has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Orbital ATK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Orbital ATK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 14.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

