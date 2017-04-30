$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals Company reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals Company.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Commercial Metals Company had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Commercial Metals Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals Company to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Commercial Metals Company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Commercial Metals Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Commercial Metals Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) traded down 0.59% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. 1,195,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Commercial Metals Company’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Commercial Metals Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Commercial Metals Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 130,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals Company by 7.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Commercial Metals Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,817,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,763,000 after buying an additional 454,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

