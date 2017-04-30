$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.3 billion to $1.34 billion. Big Lots also posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.3 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

In related news, Director Philip E. Mallott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $433,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,846 shares of company stock worth $2,477,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Big Lots by 88.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) traded down 2.72% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,099 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

