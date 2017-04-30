Zacks: Analysts Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.1 billion. Arch Capital Group posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.4 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $5,614,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $535,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,081 shares of company stock worth $10,811,481 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) opened at 96.97 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $99.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

