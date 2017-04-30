Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VWR Corp (VWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for VWR Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. VWR Corp reported sales of $1.1 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VWR Corp will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VWR Corp.

VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. VWR Corp had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.89%. VWR Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

VWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of VWR Corp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VWR Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of VWR Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of VWR Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VWR Corp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,438,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,152,000 after buying an additional 635,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VWR Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,527,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,680,000 after buying an additional 71,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VWR Corp by 4,179.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after buying an additional 2,247,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VWR Corp by 903.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,809,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,311,000 after buying an additional 1,629,007 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of VWR Corp by 21.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,737,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,273,000 after buying an additional 311,617 shares during the period.

VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 216,723 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. VWR Corp has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.13.

About VWR Corp

VWR Corporation is a provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers. The Company offers a portfolio of branded and private label laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC.

