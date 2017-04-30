$1.10 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company earned $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 93.54% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Camden Property Trust to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,366,645.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,808.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Gardner Parker sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $60,043.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,356.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 112,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $665,000. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 64.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,311,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,072,000 after buying an additional 1,697,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 960,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) traded down 0.40% during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.19. 384,694 shares of the company were exchanged. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

