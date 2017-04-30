$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Regal Beloit Corp posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regal Beloit Corp.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm earned $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.50 million. Regal Beloit Corp had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit Corp from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) traded down 1.99% on Thursday, reaching $74.05. 158,116 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $77.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Regal Beloit Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In other news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 25,000 shares of Regal Beloit Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,413.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit Corp by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Regal Beloit Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Corp Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors and controls, electric generators and controls, and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Its Commercial and Industrial Systems segment produces medium and large motors, commercial and industrial equipment, generator and custom drives and systems serving commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and power and oil and gas systems.

