$0.95 EPS Expected for CBS Co. (CBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. CBS reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. CBS had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CBS from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.66.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) traded down 1.04% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.46. 2,419,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.66. CBS has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 68,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $4,641,770.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,596,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 33,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $2,161,135.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,695.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,641 shares of company stock worth $8,741,329. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBS by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,698 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after buying an additional 594,016 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in CBS during the third quarter valued at about $29,834,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBS by 75.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,098,366 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after buying an additional 472,060 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in CBS by 264.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 592,450 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after buying an additional 429,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in CBS by 287.7% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 559,367 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 415,100 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

