$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.02. Dominion Resources posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Resources will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dominion Resources.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dominion Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Dominion Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

In other news, insider Diane Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $215,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,506.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $436,105.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,604.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) traded down 0.51% during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,247 shares. Dominion Resources has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Dominion Resources’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Dominion Resources Company Profile

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

