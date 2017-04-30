$0.88 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.93. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $172,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,035. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 23.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,624,000.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) traded down 1.85% on Thursday, reaching $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,545 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $99.92.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

