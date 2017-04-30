$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Papa John's Int'l’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.74. Papa John's Int'l posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John's Int'l will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John's Int'l.
Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Papa John's Int'l had a return on equity of 4,984.46% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm earned $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.85 million.
PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John's Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.
In other news, SVP Timothy C. Ohern sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $637,996.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John's Int'l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John's Int'l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John's Int'l by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Papa John's Int'l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Papa John's Int'l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 557,598 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.25. Papa John's Int'l has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.
Papa John's Int'l Company Profile
Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John's Int'l (PZZA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.