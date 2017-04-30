$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Papa John's Int'l’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.74. Papa John's Int'l posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John's Int'l will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John's Int'l.

Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Papa John's Int'l had a return on equity of 4,984.46% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm earned $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.85 million.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John's Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/0-75-earnings-per-share-expected-for-papa-johns-intl-inc-pzza-this-quarter-updated.html.

In other news, SVP Timothy C. Ohern sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $637,996.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John's Int'l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John's Int'l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John's Int'l by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Papa John's Int'l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Papa John's Int'l during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 557,598 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.25. Papa John's Int'l has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John's Int'l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.